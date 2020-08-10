Beyoncé's 'The Lion King: The Gift' Returns To The Top 10 Following 'Black Is King' Premiere

Queen Bey re-enters the album rankings.

(AllHipHop News) In 2019, Beyoncé scored her third placement in the Billboard 200's Top 10 that year when The Lion King: The Gift opened at #2. The soundtrack album has returned to the region this week.

The Gift jumped back onto the chart at #10 by pulling in 27,000 equivalent units, an increase of 1,462% over the last week. The rise on the Billboard 200 came after Beyoncé released her Black Is King film on the Disney+ streaming service.

Black Is King has been described as a visual companion to The Lion King: The Gift. Both the movie and the album have direct ties to Disney's 2019 remake of The Lion King animated motion picture which included Beyoncé providing the voice for Nala.

The Lion King: The Gift features Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Jessie Reyez, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer, and others. A deluxe edition of the project added additional tracks including the single "Black Parade."