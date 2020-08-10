AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Beyoncé's 'The Lion King: The Gift' Returns To The Top 10 Following 'Black Is King' Premiere

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Queen Bey re-enters the album rankings.

(AllHipHop News) In 2019, Beyoncé scored her third placement in the Billboard 200's Top 10 that year when The Lion King: The Gift opened at #2. The soundtrack album has returned to the region this week.

The Gift jumped back onto the chart at #10 by pulling in 27,000 equivalent units, an increase of 1,462% over the last week. The rise on the Billboard 200 came after Beyoncé released her Black Is King film on the Disney+ streaming service.

Black Is King has been described as a visual companion to The Lion King: The Gift. Both the movie and the album have direct ties to Disney's 2019 remake of The Lion King animated motion picture which included Beyoncé providing the voice for Nala. 

The Lion King: The Gift features Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Jessie Reyez, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer, and others. A deluxe edition of the project added additional tracks including the single "Black Parade." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Azealia Banks Calls Out The Media After Posting Concerning Statements

"What is this obsession u b*tches have with my despair?"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "Wap" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest Debut For A Female Collaboration

Halle Berry, Christina Aguilera, and Viola Davis join in on posting memes about the internet-breaking visuals.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Coronavirus Delays Universal Hip Hop Museum Opening

The Universal Hip Hop Museum's opening has been pushed back, so the founders are taking the time to make the site pandemic proof.

Mike Winslow

Democrats Accuse Kanye West's Team Of Voting Signature Scam

The Democrats are challenging Kanye West's attempt to get on the ballot in Wisconsin.

Mike Winslow

FBG Duck's Mother Pleads For Calm As Cops Warn Of Gang War

FBG Duck's mother held a press conference and pleaded with gang members to chillout in the wake of her son's murder.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

FuckUcrackas