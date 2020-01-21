Beyoncé Thanks Fans, Friends & Family For Success Of Ivy Park X Adidas Launch

(AllHipHop News) Over the last several days, many celebrities took to social media to reveal they were among the special recipients of Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas athletic streetwear collection.

Solange, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Missy Elliott, Cardi B, Ciara, Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Diplo, and more people posted their Ivy Park boxes to Twitter or Instagram.

Beyoncé took to her own Instagram page to show love to everyone that supported her new apparel. She wrote:

I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B

Most of the Ivy Park items sold out online in its first day of release. The "Formation" singer did receive negative reviews for a lack of size inclusivity with some plus-size women criticizing the line for seemingly only being available in XS-XL.