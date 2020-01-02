Beyonce Celebrates Her Good Year With "Bey-Cap" Featuring Pics Of Jay-Z & Kids

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce has shared a candid look back at the past year with fans on Instagram in a sweet video clip.

The singer enjoyed a successful year, releasing the Netflix documentary "Homecoming" and accompanying live album from her 2017 Coachella set, appearing in Disney's live-action remake of "The Lion King" and releasing the related album, The Lion King: The Gift - which landed the star three of her four Grammy nominations.

Taking to Instagram Beyonce shared a "2019 Bey-Cap" featuring several pictures and videos of herself spending time with her three children - daughter Blue Ivy, seven, and two-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.

One sweet snap shows Beyonce sporting a patterned blue and pink bikini, which matched all three kids' swimwear, as they celebrated her 38th birthday, while she also kissed husband Jay-Z, 50, in a separate snap from when he hosted the Roc Nation brunch in February.

The video concluded with an inside look at the family's photoshoot for their holiday card, with the "Halo" star and her daughters in white and the rapper and his son in black tuxedos.

Another picture showed Blue in the splits position over two chairs from the shoot, while she flashed a peace sign with both hands.

The video concluded with the message: "Cheers to 2020."