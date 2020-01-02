AllHipHop
Login

Beyonce Celebrates Her Good Year With "Bey-Cap" Featuring Pics Of Jay-Z & Kids

AllHipHop Staff
by

Beyonce shared a photo montage showcasing some of the highlights of her 2019.

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce has shared a candid look back at the past year with fans on Instagram in a sweet video clip.

The singer enjoyed a successful year, releasing the Netflix documentary "Homecoming" and accompanying live album from her 2017 Coachella set, appearing in Disney's live-action remake of "The Lion King" and releasing the related album, The Lion King: The Gift - which landed the star three of her four Grammy nominations.

Taking to Instagram Beyonce shared a "2019 Bey-Cap" featuring several pictures and videos of herself spending time with her three children - daughter Blue Ivy, seven, and two-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.

One sweet snap shows Beyonce sporting a patterned blue and pink bikini, which matched all three kids' swimwear, as they celebrated her 38th birthday, while she also kissed husband Jay-Z, 50, in a separate snap from when he hosted the Roc Nation brunch in February.

The video concluded with an inside look at the family's photoshoot for their holiday card, with the "Halo" star and her daughters in white and the rapper and his son in black tuxedos.

Another picture showed Blue in the splits position over two chairs from the shoot, while she flashed a peace sign with both hands.

The video concluded with the message: "Cheers to 2020." 

Comments
Big Sean Declares He Is "Back Going Hard" In 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Dame Dash Calls Aaliyah "The Sacrificial Lamb" In Marriage To R. Kelly
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Drake, Adele, Taylor Swift Crowned Artists Of The Decade By RIAA Sales Chart
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
11
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI don’t know Envy’s past achievements I just know him as the last person I wanna hear from on The Breakfast Club. Always…
Common Didn't Want To Have Kids With Angela Rye
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinYou're NOT Deranged, you're just proud to be a Dumb Ass. There's always at least one in every hood. The one dude who…
Reinvigorated DMX Welcomes 2020 In Vegas With Famous Rappers
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Lizzo Reflects On An Unbelievable Decade Of Highs and Lows
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Bizzy Bone Recalls Kanye West's Deceased Mom Telling Him Amber Rose Was Not Right For Her Son
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Says Damon Dash Needs To Be Muzzled Asks For Gag Order
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Brother Of Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Addresses His Death
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment