Beyonce Celebrates Number One With Megan Thee Stallion

Beyonce and Megan thee Stallion are celebrating the success of their Savage remix which just hit #1.

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce celebrated her latest U.S. number one by sending flowers and a sweet note to her collaborator, rap newcomer Megan thee Stallion.

The ladies landed the Billboard Hot 100 crown on Tuesday as their "Savage Remix" toppled Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck With U" hit, and Beyonce was quick to congratulate Megan for the achievement by having a beautiful bouquet delivered to her home.

Megan shared a short video clip of the gift on her Instagram Story timeline, and revealed the personalized note which came with the blooms.

It read: "Congrats on your number one queen. Love B."

The present left Megan truly touched, as she credited her idol's feature for lifting the single to the top.

"We did that," she captioned the post. "thank you queen @Beyonce."