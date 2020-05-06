Beyonce Making Mother's Day Special With Coronavirus Tests

Beyonce is launching a new initiative to keep moms safe from the coronavirus this Mother's Day.

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce and her mom Tina Knowles Larson have teamed up with medics in their native Houston, Texas, to launch a series of mobile testing sites for the Mother's Day weekend.

The #IDIDMYPART initiative, which encourages city residents to get tested for the COVID-19 virus, launches on Friday, and will provide 1,000 test kits, as well as face masks, gloves, and vitamins to participants who won't even have to exit their vehicles for the free stuff.

"The virus is wreaking havoc on the Black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health," Tina shared in a statement. "It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested."

The locations for the mobile test sites will be posted on the BeyGOOD website.