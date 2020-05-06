AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Beyonce Making Mother's Day Special With Coronavirus Tests

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce is launching a new initiative to keep moms safe from the coronavirus this Mother's Day.

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce and her mom Tina Knowles Larson have teamed up with medics in their native Houston, Texas, to launch a series of mobile testing sites for the Mother's Day weekend.

The #IDIDMYPART initiative, which encourages city residents to get tested for the COVID-19 virus, launches on Friday, and will provide 1,000 test kits, as well as face masks, gloves, and vitamins to participants who won't even have to exit their vehicles for the free stuff.

"The virus is wreaking havoc on the Black community so we need a movement to prioritize our health," Tina shared in a statement. "It is critical that we stay vigilant with social distancing, wearing a mask, and most of all getting tested."

The locations for the mobile test sites will be posted on the BeyGOOD website. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wiz Khalifa To Livestream "Stay At Home" Virtual Reality Concert In Oculus Venues

Find out how you can take part in the Supersphere-backed VR music event.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

nba badb0y

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo Fights To Keep "Truth Hurts" Royalties From "Healthy" Songwriters

Lizzo is working hard to hang on to some of the money she made from "Truth Hurts" after a pair of songwriters claimed they help write the hit song, but didn't get any credit - or loot.

Nolan Strong

by

Returnofthebrotha

Dave East Affiliate King Shooter Dies, Allegedly Due To Covid-19

Queens rapper King Shooter has died, according to sources with AllHipHop.

illseed

by

$MKingpin

New Lil Baby Drops Film Showcasing The Rap Star's Charitable Side

Lil Baby just dropped a film centering around the establishment of a scholarship at his old high school, hoping to give someone a chance he was not afforded.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

La Roux Singer Wrote An Apology To Kanye West After Dissing Him

Elly Jackson of pop group La Roux was made to apologize to Kanye West, who she said is still a creepy weirdo.

AllHipHop Staff

Chris Brown & Young Thug Face Criticism For 'Slime & B' Song Titled "She Bumped Her Head"

Gunna is featured on the record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Teyana Taylor Working On Clothing Line For Kids

Teyana Taylor has plans to launch a new clothing brand focused on the kids.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Nas X Promotes Being A Barb, Praises Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

The Grammy winner shows love to the 'Queen' album creator as well as his "Rodeo" collaborator.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

nba badb0y

SoundCloud Launches Twitch Channel With Shows Featuring Vic Mensa & Other Industry Insiders

Soulection founder Joe Kay will kick off the slate of programming.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DJ Jazzy Jeff, D-Nice, Just Blaze & More To Play “Break The Monotony Block Party” In Celebration Of ‘The Fresh Prince’

IG users will get to listen to 12 hours of music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)