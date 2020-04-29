AllHipHop
Beyonce Melts Lizzo Heart For Her Birthday

AllHipHop Staff

Lizzo received an epic birthday shout-out for Beyonce.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo broke down on Instagram on Tuesday (April 28th) after realizing Beyonce had wished her a happy birthday online.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker missed the birthday greeting when her idol first posted it on Monday and jumped on the photo-sharing site to capture her reaction when she eventually saw it.

"Beyonce wished me a happy birthday. Beyonce wished me a happy birthday on her website," Lizzo said in a selfie video.

Holding back tears, she added, "She knows it's my birthday. Thank you, Beyonce. Oh, my God, thank you, Beyonce. She knows. She knows I exist... I don't know what to do with myself... Gonna sit with that one for a while."

She then thanked fans for their birthday wishes, adding, "It's so sweet... and I'm very hungover, so I'm gonna just lay here."

Ashley Graham, Cyndi Lauper, and Rita Ora were among the famous friends and fans who wished Lizzo a happy birthday. 

