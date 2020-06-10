AllHipHop
Beyonce's About To Snag Another Hundred Million Bucks

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce is secretly working with Disney on three new projects and she's about to earn another fortune.

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce is secretly working on three new Disney projects, including the soundtrack to the Black Panther sequel, according to a new report.

Sources tell The Sun the R&B superstar, who worked with Disney bosses for last year's "The Lion King" revamp and it's subsequent soundtrack, is close to signing a $100 million deal with the film company to work for studio bosses exclusively.

"Beyonce has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand," an insider tells the tabloid.

"She's worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of The Lion King, and now they're keen to secure her for more projects."

Gunna Responds To Reports Of Gunfire At Video Shoot With Lil Keed

Apparently, the YSL deputies are safe and unharmed.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hiphopza

Lil Wayne Addresses Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

Lil Wayne used his Young Money Radio platform with Apple to discuss some comments he made to Fat Joe last week in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

hiphopza

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kim Kardashian Exaults Kanye West To King Status For Birthday

Kim Kardashian let the world know who her king was, as Yeezus celebrated his 43rd birthday.

AllHipHop Staff

by

hiphopza

Offset Announces He Voted For The First Time In 2020 Georgia Primary Riddled With Problems

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams calls out the state's Republican leadership.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Saweetie Explains How She Put Up With Quavo During Quarantine

Saweetie and Quavo's relationship is rock solid and she recently explain how they manage to keep the peace.

AllHipHop Staff

by

AliciaForlonge

New York State Legislature Votes To Repeal 50-A "Police Shield" Law

Rihanna, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and other musicians called on Governor Cuomo to back the change in the statute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

London Mayor Calls For Investigation Into Wretch 32's 62-Year-Old Father Being Tasered By Cops

The Tottenham rapper sits down with a British television network to talk about racism in the UK.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

George Floyd Celebrated During Homegoing Service

Hundreds gathered at a private funeral service to remember the life of George Floyd.

Maria Myraine

T.I. & 50 Cent Help Bring Awareness To Tamla Horsford's Death Case

A family lawyer releases a letter suggesting the Georgia woman was murdered.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)