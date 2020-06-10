Beyonce's About To Snag Another Hundred Million Bucks

Beyonce is secretly working with Disney on three new projects and she's about to earn another fortune.

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce is secretly working on three new Disney projects, including the soundtrack to the Black Panther sequel, according to a new report.

Sources tell The Sun the R & B superstar, who worked with Disney bosses for last year's "The Lion King" revamp and it's subsequent soundtrack, is close to signing a $100 million deal with the film company to work for studio bosses exclusively.

"Beyonce has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand," an insider tells the tabloid.

"She's worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of The Lion King, and now they're keen to secure her for more projects."