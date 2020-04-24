AllHipHop
Beyonce Sprinkles Her Magic On Thousands With A $6 Million Donation For Mental Wellness

AllHipHop Staff

Beyoncé Knowles Carter locks in on people's mental health with a huge donation for organizations to address those wellness needs of the people.

(AllHipHop News) If you thought that King Bey was up in her ebony tower, in her fairy fairyland, and disconnected to the pain of average people in her Queendom, then you have not been paying attention.

Over the last two weeks, she has been popping out all over the place to spread Yoncé goodness in every place that she can, even in her newly adopted Magical Kingdom (that’s Disney, y’all).

Now her foundation, BeyGood is stepping up to address mental health and personal wellness for all those pushing through the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the “burdens being placed on essential workers.”

The organization has partnered with Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall to $6 million in funding to organizations that provide mental wellness services, through a key national partnership with WCLA.

This initiative will collaborate with the National Alliance in Mental Illness (NAMI) to help reach big cities like Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Detroit to get the support they need through the pandemic.

A few of the organizations already selected to participate are United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, and Mathew 25. But these are just a few.

More do-gooder companies from all across the country, with the specific focus of getting, have been tapped.

Especially essential workers, that are overwhelmingly African Americans, are in need — and should be supported.

Beyoncé is great, not just because she sings and dances well. She is the best because of stuff like this. All Hail the queen.

