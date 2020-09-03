Beyonce Takes Over TV Studio For Top Secret Project

A TV studio cleared out their busy schedule to make room for Beyonce, who is working on some kind of top project.

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce has reportedly commandeered a local TV studio in The Hamptons, New York to record a top-secret video.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the star forced officials at the location to cancel bookings from others who were scheduled to film there, after she suddenly decided to take over the LTV studio in Wainscott, Long Island.

"It's a big studio with two separate buildings," a source explained. "The whole thing was closed for Beyonce so nobody could go in."

The filming apparently took place for four days.

Socialite Jean Shafiroff, who shoots her Successful Philanthropy show at the studios every week, was one of those allegedly ousted from the venue, revealing she got an e-mail telling her that her usual mid-week slot had been shifted to a Friday.

"I love Beyonce, so I was happy to give her my time at the studio. I canceled my guest and I'm interviewing her this week instead," she joked.

"My only regret is that Beyonce didn't invite us to watch the taping, now that all the big concerts have been canceled."

Shafiroff was due to interview Loida Lewis, the first Asian woman to pass the New York bar.

Beyonce has yet to share details of her forthcoming project.