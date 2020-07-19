Beyonce Taking Over Africa With "Black Is King"

Beyonce just dropped the trailer for her new visual album "Black Is King" and she has her sights set on Africa.

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce is looking to further cement her world dominance with the new visual album Black Is King.

Bey just dropped the trailer for Black Is King which is a new film based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift.”

According to a description for Black Is King, the flick reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.

Black Is King is truly a multicultural film, since it was filmed in New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium using local actors and dancers to star in the film alongside Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech, supermodel Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams Jay-Z and others.

Beyonce is also taking over the continent of Africa with a new distribution deal between her Parkwood Entertainment and Disney+ and MultiChoice Group’s M-Net and Canal+ Afrique.

Black Is King will have unprecedented distribution throughout the continent, with releases in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Namibia, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Senegal, Togo, Somalia, Benin, Congo, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Gabon, Cape Verde and many more countries.