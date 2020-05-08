AllHipHop
Beyonce To Celebrate Coronavirus Result On Mother's Day

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce and her mother are planning a special celebration this Mother's Day, all centered around the coronavirus!

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce will reunite with her mom Tina Knowles-Lawson for Mother's Day after the superstar and her family tested negative for coronavirus.

The "Formation" singer recently teamed up with her mother to support her #IDIDMYPART initiative to promote Covid-19 testing in their hometown of Houston, Texas.

The philanthropist, entrepreneur, and fashion designer launched the initiative to encourage Houston residents to get themselves tested in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and, as a result of the work they’re doing in the community, they’ve been tested for the virus.

Now that they've all tested negative, Tina shared the family is going to get together for Mother’s Day when she will finally be able to hug her grandchildren again.

“We all got tested and we are corona-free as far as I know, so we’re gonna get together on Sunday and have dinner… I get to see them and that’s gonna be the best Mother’s Day present ever,” Tina gushed to Extra. “I can’t wait to hold them.”

The grandmother of four was also asked about how Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z are holding up in quarantine.

She said: “They’re doing great, I mean, like everybody else, quarantining and doing what they’re supposed to do, trying to stay safe.”

Tina's program is sponsored by BeyGOOD, the philanthropic initiative founded by Beyonce.

The #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief Campaign is slated to take place Mother’s Day weekend, with 1,000 free test kits, face masks, gloves, essential vitamins, and household supplies being provided to citizens of Houston. Social distancing measures will be observed and participants don’t have to exit their vehicles.

