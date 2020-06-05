AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Beyonce Urges Fans To Stay Focused During

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce took to Instagram to issue a call to action to her 147 million followers.

(AllHipHop News) Beyonce is urging her fans to remain "aligned and focused" in the fight against racial inequality as Black Lives Matter protests hit global landmarks.

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday, the "Halo" hitmaker encouraged her followers to continue the call for "real justice" and stand up to be counted in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, which sparked the anti-racism demonstrations.

"The world came together for George Floyd," she wrote alongside an image of protesters in Minnesota, where Floyd was killed by a white police officer. "We know there is a long road ahead. Let's remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice."

The star's comments came hours after three Minneapolis cops were charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder and manslaughter for watching Floyd die. The officer who caused Floyd's death, by kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes, is now facing a second degree murder charge.

Beyonce also took to the photo sharing site last week (ends29May20) to express her anguish and frustration over Floyd's death, stating, "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain.

"I'm not only speaking to people of color. If you're white, black, brown, or anything in-between, I'm sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now."

The singer's husband, Jay-Z, has also called for justice after speaking with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Saturday night.

The rapper took to his company Roc Nation's Twitter account and called himself a "human, a father and a black man in pain", adding, "I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right. Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves."

His conversation with Walz helped prompt the arrest of the three police officers who stood and watched as Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck, rendering him unconscious. Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ice Cube Blasts Cable News Channels Fox News, CNN & MSNBC

The 'AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted' album creator has words for Laura Ingraham.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Delroy Lindo Says Brits Are As Violent And Racist As Americans

Actor Delroy Lindo explains just how racist Britain was before he left for America to pursue his career. '

AllHipHop Staff

by

IdaWallace

Nappy Roots Returns With New Single "Blind Faith" Featuring Lando Ameen

A full-length project is on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Nipseyclassuc

NFL Players Release Black Lives Matter PSA Directed At The NFL

Patrick Mahomes and other football stars call on the league to admit it was wrong for silencing peaceful protests in the past.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Mister Majestic

Charlamagne Tha God On Conversation With Rush Limbaugh: Felt Like A Waste Of My Time

The conservative political commentator denied the existence of white privilege.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Gabrielle Union Files Discrimination Complaint Against NBC's ‘America's Got Talent'

Dwyane Wade defends his wife on social media.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jay-Z Sends Private Jet For Ahmaud Arbery Lawyers

Jay-Z put his jet to good use by giving a free lift to Ahmaud Arbery's lawyers.

AllHipHop Staff

Rihanna Calls Out Fan Who Refuses To Vote

Rihanna jumped on a fan who questions the R&B star's call to action to vote.

AllHipHop Staff

by

mrmario100

Logic Struggling To Process Violent Race Riots In The U.S.

Logic admitted he was at a loss for words in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Yall

Lauren London Traumatized By Gun Violence

Actress Lauren London speaks of about gun violence, and how it has impacted her growing up throughout her life.

AllHipHop Staff