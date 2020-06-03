AllHipHop
Bhad Bhabie Supports Black Lives Matter From Rehab

AllHipHop Staff

Bhad Bhabie is heading to rehab for substance abuse issues.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Bhad Bhabie has checked into rehab to seek help for a reported prescription pill addiction.

The 17-year-old, real name Danielle Bregoli, is said to have made the decision herself to commit to a treatment program, which will also apparently help her deal with past trauma from her childhood.

"Danielle, as well as people around her, were aware of the severity of the issue ... which is why she decided to seek assistance," a source told TMZ.com.

The Hi Bich singer is reportedly "doing well so far", and is "optimistic about her progress".

The website added that Danielle is expecting to be in rehab between 30 and 90 days.

"We are very proud of Danielle for recognizing that she needed help and seeking it out," Danielle's management said in a statement when contacted by the outlet.

Despite being in rehab, the musician still managed to post on social media on Tuesday to mark Blackout Tuesday - sharing a black square to raise awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

