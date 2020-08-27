Biden for President Launches National “Shop Talk” Series Aimed At Black Men, Kicks Off With Jermaine Dupri, Terrence J, Chuck Creekmur & Others

Biden for President To Launch National “Shop Talk” Series, Weekly Roundtable Aimed At Engaging Black Men.

(AllHipHop News) Joe Biden, through Biden For President, has launched a national series meant to engage Black men through a series of panel discussions. The inaugural edition of "Shop Talk" features Congressman Cedric Richmond, Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor, AllHipHop CEO Chuck Creekmur, music mogul Jermaine Dupri, and actor Terrance J.

Gaulien "Gee" Smith, a Wisconsin small business owner, formally will play host to the event that is hosted in the battleground state.

The roundtable aims to focus on "issues impacting Black men in Wisconsin and around the nation" according to a press release issued by Biden for President. The discussion will also allow Wisconsin residents to discuss their feeling and emotions surrounding the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which continues to reverberate around the nation.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden expressed the sentiment of a nation after Jacob Blake, an American citizen of Kenosha, Wisconsin was shot seven times in the back by a police officer. The shooting, which happened in front of Blake's three sons, caused days of unrest in Kenosha.

"Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children," Joe Biden said in a statement, "It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice." (Click here for the full video statement on Twitter.)

Kamau Marshall, Director of Strategic Communications, stated that amplifiying Black male voices is a critical component of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris tick

"We always strive for authenticity when engaging our key constituency groups by meeting people where they are and facilitating spaces for empowering and forward-looking discussions," Marshall said in a statement. "Shop Talk is one of the new Biden-Harris coalition programs that was created for Black men, and led by Director of African American Engagement Trey Baker. To have that space is an example of how our campaign is bringing like-minds together to stand up for the issues they care about the most."

Marshall said that the discussions would help reinforce the notion that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the hopeful vice president, undoubtedly seek to help Black men in these turbulent times.

He concluded, "By selecting a state to anchor the conversation each week, we’re confident that these gatherings will energize more Black men to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris -- the candidates that will undoubtedly champion their safety, economic prosperity, and physical and mental well-being."

RSVP for the event by going to this link. https://www.mobilize.us/wi2020victory/event/310912/