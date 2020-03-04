Big Boi Announces Inaugural Kryptonite Festival Featuring Goodie Mob, EarthGang & More

The "Intentions" spitter is bringing out some local legends for his new event.

(AllHipHop News) Another music festival is headed to Atlanta, Georgia. Hometown Hip Hop hero Big Boi of OutKast announced his inaugural Kryptonite Festival for April 18.

Big Boi will headline the showcase. Fellow Dungeon Family members Goodie Mob are also part of the lineup. Earth Gang and Kneel'n Rey are scheduled to perform that Saturday as well.

“Excited to light up Atlanta with some of my closest friends and collaborators, and also show out some fresh new talent at the first-ever Kryptonite Festival. We gonna bring all good vibrations to our fans who turn out in our home city. #Weoutchea #FestivalKillers," states Big Boi.

The Kryptonite Festival is set to take place at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park. General tickets will be available for sale beginning March 6 at www.kryptonitefest.com.