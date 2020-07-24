AllHipHop
Big Boi Working On Collaboration With Kate Bush

AllHipHop Staff

Big Boi has been a lifelong fan of Kate Bush, and now he is finally working with the U.K. songwriting legend.

(AllHipHop News) Outkast star Big Boi is teasing an odd new collaboration with one of his musical heroes - Kate Bush.

The rapper is a lifelong fan of the "Wuthering Heights" singer and even jetted to Britain in 2014 to catch one of her comeback shows in London, where he met the Brit backstage.

"I love Kate Bush," he tells Yahoo. "That’s my people, man. My uncle turned me on to her since I was, like, in 8th grade... He turned me on to Kate and Fleetwood Mac and Sting and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

"So I grew up listening to Bob Marley too, and my top two artists of all time is 1A and 1B, Bob Marley and Kate Bush. And then number two would be N.W.A."

Recalling his meeting with Bush backstage at the Hammersmith Apollo six years ago, Big Boi adds, "It was super-dope to go in and just to see all the songs play out onstage and the theatrical everything. And at the end of the show, she invited me and my wife back to the dressing room to have a glass of wine."

Kate and Big Boi also hooked up for dinner in 2017 and now the rap star is hoping to get in the studio with the singer for a dream duet that could appear on Big Sleepover, his upcoming joint album with Sleepy Brown.

"Stay tuned...," he says. "I can’t even talk about it right now!" 

