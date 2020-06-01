Big K.R.I.T. Adds 'K.R.I.T. Wuz Here' Mixtape To Streaming Services With New Songs

The southern spitter speaks on the project's title.

(AllHipHop News) Back in 2010, Mississippi-raised emcee/producer Big K.R.I.T. dropped K.R.I.T. Wuz Here. The mixtape was met with acclaim from both consumers and music critics.

In celebration of the set's 10-year anniversary, Big K.R.I.T. added K.R.I.T. Wuz Here to all streaming platforms. The re-released edition features four new tracks: “Talk To Them,” “Cold Game,” “Get Over,” and “Make Sense.”

"What a difference a day makes! So much has changed and so much has remained the same over the years. I’ve evolved as an artist and businessman, while keeping the same soul and integrity that I came in the door with," states K.R.I.T. "I recorded this album in my Grandmama kitchen, and to know that it’s a fan favorite to this day hits different. I put everything I had into making this album."

The 33-year-old entertainer, "I used 'Wuz' because this could have been the last project I put out if things didn’t take off. But here we are, 10 years later and 10 albums in. I guess you could say a day makes all the difference. I want to thank everybody that was a part of this project, all the people that supported this project, all the DJs that kept these records spinning, and all the bloggers that helped make me a household name. Thank you for taking a chance on this COUNTRY SH*T."

K.R.I.T. Wuz Here includes contributions by Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, and Devin the Dude. A remix of the track "Country Sh*t" features fellow southern rappers Ludacris and Bun B. Besides spitting bars, Big K.R.I.T. also handled the production for the project.