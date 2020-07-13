Big K.R.I.T. Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Of “K.R.I.T. Iz Here" With New Short Film

Watch the Mississippi-made spitter's latest cinematic presentation.

(AllHipHop News) One year ago, Big K.R.I.T. dropped his fourth studio album titled K.R.I.T. Iz Here. The southern rap star is celebrating his project's birthday with a new visual.

A K.R.I.T. Iz Here short film hit K.R.I.T.'s YouTube channel on July 12. Director Child was behind the camera for the 5-minute music video.

“I remember not knowing where I came from until I realized where I come from," states Big K.R.I.T. about the celebratory art.

Additionally, the 33-year-old entertainer let his followers know he is also interested in commemorating his critically-acclaimed K.R.I.T. Wuz Here mixtape from 2010. After ten years of release, K.R.I.T. wants to set up an anniversary show.

The K.R.I.T. Iz Here album features guest appearances by J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Rico Love, Yella Beezy, and Baby Rose. It became the rapper/producer's fourth Top 20 album on the Billboard 200 chart by peaking at #16.

2012's Live from the Underground and 2014's Cadillactica both hit #5. 2017's 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time reached #7 on the album rankings. Big K.R.I.T.'s discography also consists of numerous mixtapes such as Return of 4Eva, 4eva N a Day, and King Remembered In Time.