Big Sean Addresses 2 Chainz Claiming To Have The Best Verse On "Mercy"

The frequent collaborators had a conversation about who killed the track the best.

(AllHipHop News) Big Sean is familiar with being in the middle of a debate about who had the standout verse on a song. The Detroit emcee had to hear a lot of people crown Kendrick Lamar as the champ on "Control" in 2013.

Last week, 2 Chainz offered an opinion about the 2012 G.O.O.D. Music collaboration “Mercy" which also featured Sean, Kanye West, and Pusha T. The Atlanta rapper tweeted, “No disrespect but I kilt all dem boys."

Big Sean recently connected with The Rap Pack podcast to talk about a variety of topics, including his upcoming Detroit 2 album. Of course, Chainz's "Mercy" tweet came up during the discussion.

"I immediately called him like, 'What the f*ck you talking about, bro?'" said Sean. "He was like, 'Nah, nah, I wasn’t talking about you, bro. I was talking about the whole game. Obviously, everybody on there was going crazy.' I’m like, 'That’s not how it seemed.'"

The Def Jam recording artist continued, "I told him, I was like,' N*gga, as far as 'Mercy' goes, I was the first one doing my verse on the song. It was just the beat and I freestyled my verse. I did it without trying and Kanye was the one who loved it so much.'"

According to Sean, his opening verse was continuously hyped up by G.O.O.D. Music leader Kanye West during the recording process. The 32-year-old rap star also declared that he set the tone on the record before further going into his conversation with 2 Chainz.

"He didn’t have no objections to that, because he knew," stated Sean. "I’ve done a lot of songs with 2 Chainz. I was about to be like, 'Oh, okay, well I got you on 'K.O' and 'All Me' and 'Big Bank.' But that’s my brother. We was just really kind of kidding around."