Big Sean Addresses Rumored Beef With Kendrick Lamar On "Deep Reverence"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The late Nipsey Hussle is featured on the Hit-Boy-produced track.

(AllHipHop News) For years, there has been speculation of a Cold War taking place between Detroit's Big Sean and Compton's Kendrick Lamar. The rumored feud apparently began after Sean released "Control (HOF)" in 2013 which featured an internet-breaking verse by Kendrick.

For seven years, Hip Hop listeners and pundits dissected both emcees' lyrics to determine if either man was taking aim at the other on wax. Tracks such as Big Sean's "Me, Myself, and I" and "No More Interviews" as well as Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 4" and "Humble" supposedly contained subliminal shots directed at their presumed rival. 

Earlier this year, Big Sean sat down with Joe Budden for the rapper-turned-media personality's Pull Up interview series. The 27-year-old midwesterner spoke about the alleged beef with K. Dot that was fueling fan battles in chat rooms and on social media.

“So then I remember going online and seeing like, ‘Oh, is he talking about Kendrick?’ Because I’m talking about people who rap fast… I wasn’t beefing with nobody. I’m just rapping, n*gga. It wasn’t like a specific person or else I would’ve said his name," Sean told Budden at the time.

He added, “Every verse I do, people be like, ‘Oh is this a response? Is this a response?’ And I’m like, 'Damn, I can’t even show no aggression, people think it’s a damn response.' It got to a point where somehow it was just a weird tension between me and him even though it was already said it wasn’t no beef. Because people made it that way."

The Roc Nation-backed spitter further addressed his relationship with Kendrick Lamar on a new record. Sean dropped "Deep Reverence" overnight. The song features the late West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle who was murdered in Los Angeles last year.

"After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick. It wasn't even no real issues there to begin with. Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by their ego. It's like mixing flames with diesel," rapped Sean on "Deep Reverence." 

The Nipsey Hussle-assisted song is set to appear on Big Sean's Detroit 2 album which is due out on September 4. Sean, Hit-Boy, and Kanye West are credited as executive producers for the forthcoming G.O.O.D Music/Def Jam Recordings release.

