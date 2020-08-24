Big Sean Announces Release Date For Highly Anticipated Album "Detroit 2"

Detroit 2 finally here! Big Sean announces new album.

(AllHipHop News) It has been eight years since the world first heard Big Sean’s epic mixtape release, Detroit.

The thematic title gave tribute to his hometown and featured appearances from French Montana (on “Mula”), J. Cole, Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar, King Chip, Royce da 5'9", and Tyga.

This joint further cemented him as one of the most word-crafty emcees of his generation.

Detroit 2, Big Sean's fifth studio album release, is poised to be just as phenomenal when it drops on September 4th.

Big Sean's "Detroit 2" Credit: Mike Carson

Fans have been waiting with bated breath since it was rumored to drop in correlation with his now postponed 2020 Coachella appearance.

Still, with little than the September 4th release date revealed, the question that fans have is simple: can it keep up with the fire releases that he has dropped over his celebrated career?

That’s a tall order.

His 2011 debut album, Finally Famous was certified platinum, helping the next release Hall Of Fame (back in 2013) debut at #1 on the Billboard Rap chart.

Big Sean's next record, I Decided, became his second consecutive album to debut at #1, showing the world his amazing crossover appeal. In 2015, with the release of Dark Sky also went platinum and his Twenty88 collab with then-girlfriend Jhené Aiko was also a huge success.

While the music will be released on Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music/ Def Jam, the world is waiting for his trip back to "Motown."

The project will also be accompanied by Detroit 2 themed merchandise. We can’t wait.