Big Sean Breaks Down His Reasoning For Releasing 'Detroit 2' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Music streaming numbers began to drop once the coronavirus started spreading in the US.

(AllHipHop News) Big Sean has been in full album release mode for months. Following his high-profile media appearances earlier this year, the Def Jam emcee released an official trailer for his fifth studio album, Detroit 2, on March 25.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entertainment industry in many ways. Concerts, festivals, and expected new projects have been canceled or postponed. However, the coronavirus outbreak is not stopping Big Sean from moving forward with his next LP.

"My thinking was, I was gonna drop it now. Honestly, I deal with so many other people when it comes to putting an album out. Especially when you on a label and all these things. It's definitely can happen and is happening," explained Sean on Carl Chery's The Rap Pack podcast.

The "Bezerk" rhymer added, "At the same time, we've had to readjust a few things. It's nothing crazy, just a little readjustment. People [are] like, ‘It’s only gonna last a few - it should be up by this time in April.' And then it just keeps expanding, right? So, you hear things about how streams are down and all these things, but I also believe in making music for a cause, for a purpose, to heal, to help, to inspire."

Big Sean went on to say he feels a responsibility to get his latest musical collection out in the current times. Detroit 2 does not have an official release date at the moment, but it will arrive after 2017's I Decided album which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The original Detroit mixtape dropped in 2012.