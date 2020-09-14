Big Sean Celebrates Scoring His Third No. 1 Album With 'Detroit 2'

"My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul."

(AllHipHop News) The final numbers are in. Big Sean's Detroit 2 brought in 103,000 first-week units which were enough sales for the emcee to land at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Detroit 2 gave Sean his third #1 album of his career. The G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam representative's Dark Sky Paradise in 2015 and I Decided in 2017 also peaked in the top sport of the tally.

Sean wrote on Instagram:

Thank you! I sacrificed my privacy, I put so many emotions and lessons I learned the hard way into this music and gave a honest glimpse into my heart! it wasn’t easy, nights I thought of Offing myslef cause Life was too heavy, but the lock in was worth it! Had to remember if I’m still here and so many aren’t, it’s for reason. My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul. Life isn’t promised as we can see, so HAVE FUN and thank you so much for the #1 album for a 3rd time in a row! Let’s KEEP GOING, Why Would I stop?! #Detroit2 🌹🌍✊🏾🔥💙🐐🙏🏾🔂

For his latest project, Big Sean worked with Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Young Thug, Diddy, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Kash Doll, and more. The late Nipsey Hussle appeared on the track "Deep Reverence." Hit-Boy served as an executive producer for the LP.