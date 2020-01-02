Big Sean Declares He Is "Back Going Hard" In 2020

(AllHipHop News) For all intents and purposes, it seemed as if Big Sean was ready to unleash his next era of music in 2019. He dropped three songs - "Overtime," "Single Again," and "Bezerk" featuring ASAP Ferg and Hit-Boy - but a full-length album never arrived.

The Def Jam recording artist has not released a solo studio LP since 2017's platinum-certified I Decided. As the Detroit spitter rolls into 2020, Sean wanted to let his 11.7 million Instagram followers know he plans to make the best of the new year and new decade.

Sean posted on IG:

Thank u for a decade that changed my life. Through the the ups n downs I managed to do the impossible where I’m from n became one of the top selling hip hop artists of the decade, 52 million records sold n counting, ain’t even dropped no project in the last couple years. Like I said on my 1st album “never made da crowds fans, I made them all fam”. N I apologize for the distance n lack of communication but life is life. 2020 we back goin hard tho, f*ck all dat otha sh*t 💪🏾

In November, Big Sean spoke to Power 105.1 radio host Angie Martinez about finishing his forthcoming body of work. The 31-year-old rapper stated, "I wanted to give myself the proper amount of time to really just deliver something that I was super proud of."