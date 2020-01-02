AllHipHop
Login

Big Sean Declares He Is "Back Going Hard" In 2020

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Twenty88 member celebrates being one of the top-selling Hip Hop artists of the 2010s.

(AllHipHop News) For all intents and purposes, it seemed as if Big Sean was ready to unleash his next era of music in 2019. He dropped three songs - "Overtime," "Single Again," and "Bezerk" featuring ASAP Ferg and Hit-Boy - but a full-length album never arrived.

The Def Jam recording artist has not released a solo studio LP since 2017's platinum-certified I Decided. As the Detroit spitter rolls into 2020, Sean wanted to let his 11.7 million Instagram followers know he plans to make the best of the new year and new decade. 

Sean posted on IG:

Thank u for a decade that changed my life. Through the the ups n downs I managed to do the impossible where I’m from n became one of the top selling hip hop artists of the decade, 52 million records sold n counting, ain’t even dropped no project in the last couple years. Like I said on my 1st album “never made da crowds fans, I made them all fam”. N I apologize for the distance n lack of communication but life is life. 2020 we back goin hard tho, f*ck all dat otha sh*t 💪🏾

In November, Big Sean spoke to Power 105.1 radio host Angie Martinez about finishing his forthcoming body of work. The 31-year-old rapper stated, "I wanted to give myself the proper amount of time to really just deliver something that I was super proud of."

Comments
Dame Dash Calls Aaliyah "The Sacrificial Lamb" In Marriage To R. Kelly
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Drake, Adele, Taylor Swift Crowned Artists Of The Decade By RIAA Sales Chart
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
11
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI don’t know Envy’s past achievements I just know him as the last person I wanna hear from on The Breakfast Club. Always…
Common Didn't Want To Have Kids With Angela Rye
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
CasorGreener
CasorGreenerYes he does
Reinvigorated DMX Welcomes 2020 In Vegas With Famous Rappers
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Says Damon Dash Needs To Be Muzzled Asks For Gag Order
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Bizzy Bone Recalls Kanye West's Deceased Mom Telling Him Amber Rose Was Not Right For Her Son
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Brother Of Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon Addresses His Death
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Skillz Ends The Decade With The 2019 "Rap Up"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Prayshine
PrayshineI know Skillz started the yearly rap up but I'll wait for the dogg Uncle Murda! No disrespect but Murda funny wit it!!!
YG Apologizes To The LGBTQ Community For "Old Views"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment