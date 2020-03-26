AllHipHop
Big Sean Drops Trailer For "Detroit 2" To Celebrate Birthday

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Big Sean drops the trailer, announcing his new album 'Detroit 2'

(AllHipHop News) Instead of getting gifts for his birthday, Big Sean gave the world a gift.

Well, kinda.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, the Motor Town rapper celebrated his born day and dropped a trailer to announce his new record entitled, Detroit 2.

His fifth studio album will be named after his hometown and so it was endearing for the video to open up with the following: “Detroit. It's home. But I feel like it's more than just a city. It's for real a mentality.”

Fans had anticipated a 2020 album for some time. Before it was suspected to drop in alignment with the Coachella Festival during the middle of April, but since that music experience was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic… he had to go to plan B.

Big Sean was gearing up for the announcement for some time. Last week on his recently premiered episode of "Hot Ones," a most curious online show that lets artist pitch their projects if they go through a series of hot sauces on wings, the show’s host mentioned the name of the album.

Evans said of the new album, Detroit 2, that it will be released "very soon."

In addition to the name of the album, he also talked about being signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music and some of the jobs that he worked before being the international star that we know.

