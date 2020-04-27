Big Sean & Ludacris Help Raise Over $300,000 For Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Children, families, and workers will benefit from the philanthropic event.

(AllHipHop News) The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan exceeded its goal of raising $100,000 at the BGCSM Virtual Fundraiser on April 23. More than $320,000 was collected to fund the BGCSM Virtual Club.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support we received from the community. Today was something our youth and families will never forget,” states Shawn H. Wilson, BGCSM President & CEO.

Wilson continues, “Tripling our fundraising goal demonstrates the importance of continuing to move forward regardless the circumstance. I think when people see you fighting and innovating to meet your mission they want to invest in that energy!”

With schools and afterschool programs closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BGCSM Virtual Club is providing daily programming and mental health breaks for youth ages 8-18 years old. The fundraiser mirrored the virtual club experience which included a live DJ, interactive games, and skill challenges.

In addition, Hip Hop artist "Big Sean" Anderson hosted a sixteen bars rap challenge for aspiring rappers in his hometown of Detroit. Jarvis-LaRue Brown, BGCSM Club Director of the Matilda R. Wilson Club, won a 30-minute A & R consultation with Omar Grant, the co-president of Roc Nation.

“I deeply appreciate everyone that participated in the Virtual Takeover to support and uplift the kids and families in our community,” says Big Sean, founder of the Sean Anderson Foundation. “It was a fun-filled event and I am happy to have been able to be a part of it. Blessings to you all."

Besides providing daily virtual programming for young people, all proceeds from the BGCSM Virtual Fundraiser will also support family wellness checks and facilitate plans to reopen select Clubs for essential workers. Celebrities such as Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Hill Harper, Jerome Bettis, and Rick Mahorn assisted with the online charity event.

“We all have the responsibility to TURN BACK, REACH BACK, and GIVE BACK,” offers Bridges, The Ludacris Foundation founder, in a statement. “That’s why I'm so happy to partner with Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan on the Virtual Club. They share our desire to help youth succeed and provide them with a hand up."