Big Sean Pens Touching Tribute To "Hero" Ex-Fiance Naya Rivera

The rap star had some touching words for late actress Naya Rivera.

(AllHipHop News) Detroit rapper Big Sean offered up a moving tribute to his deceased ex-fiancee Naya Rivera.

Naya went missing on July 8th, when she took her four-year-old son on a pontoon boat ride on Lake Piru

The "Glee" star's body was recovered from Lake Piru on July 13th after a weeklong search.

Up until this point, Big Sean had been silent after the news of her death broke.

"Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own."

Big Sean was engaged to Naya, but the couple called it off after the rap star allegedly had an affair with Ariana Grande.

During this time Big Sean penned one of his biggest singles "I Don't F##k With You," which was inspired by his breakup with Naya.

Despite their turbulent relationship, Big Sean praised Naya for making him a better person.

"I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya 💙🙏🏾"