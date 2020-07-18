AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Big Sean Pens Touching Tribute To "Hero" Ex-Fiance Naya Rivera

AllHipHop Staff

The rap star had some touching words for late actress Naya Rivera.

(AllHipHop News) Detroit rapper Big Sean offered up a moving tribute to his deceased ex-fiancee Naya Rivera.

Naya went missing on July 8th, when she took her four-year-old son on a pontoon boat ride on Lake Piru

The "Glee" star's body was recovered from Lake Piru on July 13th after a weeklong search.

Up until this point, Big Sean had been silent after the news of her death broke.

"Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own."

Big Sean was engaged to Naya, but the couple called it off after the rap star allegedly had an affair with Ariana Grande.

During this time Big Sean penned one of his biggest singles "I Don't F##k With You," which was inspired by his breakup with Naya.

Despite their turbulent relationship, Big Sean praised Naya for making him a better person.

"I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya 💙🙏🏾"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z Has Plenty Of Cheese & He's About To "Milk" The Game Again

Jigga is hoping to cash in on the surging demand for plant-based foods with his latest investment.

Mike Winslow

Moneybagg Yo Returns Home To Help Thousands Of Students During Pandemic

Moneybagg Yo is doing his part to make students safe when - or if - they return to school this year.

AllHipHop Staff

A$AP Rocky's Life In Danger Thanks To Obsessed Fan

A woman unexpectedly popped up in A$AP Rocky's bedroom!

AllHipHop Staff

Nick Cannon Causes Concern By Posting Cryptic Messages About Leaving Earth

"I watched my own community turn on me."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigBrain

Joey Bada$$ Returns With 'The Light Pack' Bundle Featuring Pusha T

Watch the music video for "The Light."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nick Cannon To Take 'Some Time Away' From His Radio Show

The syndicated program is going on hiatus following the 'Cannon's Class' controversy.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Runninjewelz

Police Scour Evidence To Find Gunman Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion

Meg didn't have much to say to the cops, so now they're turning to video evidence to find whoever shot her in the foot.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Says She Hasn't Made Money Off Her Music In Years

Cardi B made the shocking claim during a sworn deposition in a battle over a mixtape cover.

Nolan Strong

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Incogni227038

Love Birds Quavo And Saweetie Celebrate 2 Years Of Bliss

The couple explained how social media sparked their relationship.

AllHipHop Staff