Big Sean Releases Part 1 Of ‘Making Of Detroit 2’ Docuseries

Watch BTS footage for the chart-topping effort.

(AllHipHop News) Big Sean currently has the #1 album in America. Detroit 2 opened in the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart with 103,000 first-week units.

Fans of the 32-year-old emcee can now watch behind-the-scenes moments from his creative process. Sean announced a new five-part Making of Detroit 2 docuseries with part 1 arriving this week.

Aaron Klisman directed Making of Detroit 2. In the Chapter 1 clip, Sean travels to his old neighborhood and talks about wanting to get the original Detroit project on streaming services.

The sequel to Sean's well-received 2012 mixtape includes some big-name contributors. For Detroit 2, the Michigan native worked with Post Malone, Ty Dolla Sign, Jhené Aiko, Anderson .Paak, Wale, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Royce da 5'9", Eminem, and more.