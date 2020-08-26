AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Big Sean Reveals Jhene Aiko Suffered Miscarriage

AllHipHop Staff

Big Sean gets deep about his personal life in his new song with Nipsey Hussle called "Deep Reverence."

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Big Sean has revealed his girlfriend Jhene Aiko suffered a miscarriage in his candid new Nipsey Hussle collaboration, "Deep Reverence."

The star dropped the track overnight as he announced the release date for his much-anticipated new album, Detroit 2, on September 4th, and fans were shocked to discover he and Aiko had suffered the loss of a child in the lyrics as he opened up about his mental health issues that were triggered by the tragedy.

On the track, he rhymes: "I realize this situation was coming and going/If it don't give you more it drains you.../Probably why this s##t gets crazy/We lost a baby."

Big Sean doesn't name Jhene in the tune, but the pair has been dating for more than four years.

The rapper also suffered another big blow last month, when his ex-fiancee, Naya Rivera, lost her life in a boating accident in California.

Paying tribute to the former "Glee" star on Instagram, he wrote: "Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence...

"I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I'm still grieving and in shock, I can't believe this is real. I'm praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hot 97 fires Paddy Duke After 26 Years For His Role In Yusef Hawkins' Murder

On the eve of the 31st anniversary of Yusef Hawkins murder...Hot 97 fires an employee that was involved in the murder of the 16-year old Brooklyn teen.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

fablog

Muslims Boycott Adidas Over Kanye West's New Sneaker

Ye's new sneaker drop has the Muslim world buzzing, for all the wrong reasons!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Tronell

Trae Tha Truth, Yandy Smith & Porsha Williams Arrested Again At A Breonna Taylor Protest

Activists continue to demand #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor as Kentucky's top law enforcement official speaks at the RNC in DC.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Kobe Bryant Gets His Own Street In Los Angeles

The legendary basketball star will be remembered with his own street outside of the Staples Center!

AllHipHop Staff

by

fablog

Offset, Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson & More Named #AllInForVoting Ambassadors

The 'All In: The Fight for Democracy' doc featuring Stacey Abrams examines the issue of voter suppression in the United States.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Nas Partners With Pantone Color Institute To Create "Ultra Black By Nas" Color

The new shade is inspired by the iconic emcee's single of the same name.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Cardi B Claps Back At A Conservative With Nude Photo Of Melania Trump

Belcalis Almánzar is not afraid to call out people with political power.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Jay-Z And Others Face Intense Discrimination In Billboards Opposing Police Brutality, Donald Trump

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Scott Goodstein’s RememberWhatTheyDid have a similar plight as they fight police brutality.

ChuckCreekmur

by

fablog

6lack Announces “Live From The Ledge" Rooftop Performance On YouTube

The ATL skyline will serve as a backdrop for the concert.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

fablog

Kanye West Accused Of Stealing Tech To Boost Sunday Service In $20 Million Lawsuit

Kanye is accused of stiffing a company that helped him boost the revenues for his wildly popular Sunday Service church services.

AllHipHop Staff