Big Sean Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist For 'Detroit 2' Album

The midwesterner brought together some of the Motor City's finest for "Friday Night Cypher."

(AllHipHop News) Detroit 2 by Big Sean is set to arrive on Friday, September 4. He already released the single "Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle which was produced by Hit-Boy.

Last night, Sean revealed the rest of the tracklist for Detroit 2. The album contains contributions from Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Anderson. Paak, Wale, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Diddy, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, and more.

Sean recruited several Detroit rappers for "Friday Night Cypher." The posse cut includes Eminem, Royce da 5'9", Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, and Sada Baby.

"Time In" features Twenty88, the duo formed by Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. Additionally, comedian Dave Chappelle is listed on a Detroit 2 track titled "Story." The legendary Stevie Wonder's name appears next to another track called "Story."