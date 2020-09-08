AllHipHop
Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' Album Projected To Debut At No. 1

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

With Tekashi's numbers decreasing, the G.O.O.D. Music emcee is now set to score another chart-topper.

(AllHipHop News) Since its release on September 4, Detroit 2 has received positive reviews. Big Sean used his fifth studio LP to express his feelings about the personal tribulations he had to deal with in recent years.

The result of Sean's vulnerability on wax could be another #1 album. HitsDailyDouble reports that Detroit 2 is projected to collect 100,000-110,000 first-week units which should be enough to claim the top spot on the next album chart.

A few days ago, Tekashi 6ix9ine's TattleTales was expected to land at #1 with upwards of 150,000 first-week units. However, industry prognosticators downgraded 6ix9ine's predicted numbers to 40,000-50,000 units.

Detroit 2 featured a star-studded lineup of guest features. Sean connected with Hit-Boy, Eminem, Royce Da 5'9", Post Malone, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Wale, Anderson. Paak, and more for the 21-track project.

