Big Sean's "Detroit 2" Ends Up Taking #1 Spot; Tekashi 6ix9ine Falls To #5

Rapper Big Sean is celebrating a major milestone with his 5th #1 album, "Detroit 2."

(AllHipHop News) Big Sean is celebrating a G.O.O.D. Music/ Def Jam historical milestone.

His recent album, Detroit 2, just became his fifth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Rap Chart.

It is also his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the R & B/ Hip-Hop chart and third consecutive #1 debut on the popular trade magazine’s Top 200 Album Chart.

Somewhere Tekashi 6ix9ine is crying in his rainbow tresses and throwing darts at pictures of Gillie the King and Joe Budden.

Sean’s September 4th release upset many in the music world, as it bumped the troubled Brooklynite out of the top spot.

The Grammy Award-nominated star tapped the right mix of artists to entice fans to purchase his project. He teased them by doing a rollout that featured videos for "Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle, "Don Life" featuring Lil Wayne, "Harder Than My Demons," "Body Language" featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Jhené Aiko and "Everything That's Missing."

On the day of release, he premiered "Lithuania," a song that featured Travis Scott.

The multi-platinum rapper now has five chart-topping albums: Finally Famous (2011), Hall Of Fame (2013), Dark Sky Paradise (2015), I Decided (2017), and Twenty88 with Jhené Aiko (2016).

He took to Instagram to celebrate, saying: “Thank you! I sacrificed my privacy, I put so many emotions and lessons I learned the hard way into this music and gave an honest glimpse into my heart! it wasn’t easy, nights I thought of Offing myslef cause Life was too heavy, but the lock in was worth it! Had to remember if I’m still here and so many aren’t, it’s for reason. My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul. Life isn’t promised as we can see, so HAVE FUN and thank you so much for the #1 album for a 3rd time in a row! Let’s KEEP GOING, Why Would I stop?! #Detroit2 🌹🌍✊🏾🔥💙🐐🙏🏾🔂”"