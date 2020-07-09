Big Sean's Ex & Glee Actor Naya Rivera Presumed Dead

Naya Rivera is presumed dead after her 4-year old son was found on a boat alone.

(AllHiphop News) Naya Rivera, the actor that starred on the hit show "Glee," is believed to be dead. She was also the subject of one of Big Sean's biggest records, but that period is over. The Detroit rapper has openly supported efforts to continue efforts to find the woman he once was engaged to.

Big Sean "liked" a number of tweets to push police to keep looking for Rivera. The actor was discovered missing when officials found her 4-year old son alone on a boat. Rivera was the subject of two of Big Sean's songs, "No More Interviews” and “I Don’t F##k With You.”

Reports say, the 33-year old actress rented a boat Wednesday, July 8 in the Los Angeles area, but did not return as she was expected to. The personnel she rented from say they found her son Josey on the boat alone.

Early on Thursday morning, officials from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were resuming their search for the actress, who played Santana Lopez in the hit high school glee club drama – and would be enlisting diving teams to help find out what has happened to her.

“The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru,” they tweeted. “The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid.”

The tweet also tagged in the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the helicopter search unit, and the nearby city of Fillmore’s Sheriff’s office.

According to reports, Josey told authorities that his actress mom never got back on the boat after the pair went swimming. And while Josey was wearing a life vest, Rivera is believed not to have been wearing one, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deployed air and dive teams to “search for (a) possible drowning victim,” which they later said was Rivera after identifying her thanks to her wallet and identification being found on the boat.

They wrote on their Twitter page: “The missing person at Lake Piru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR (search and rescue) operation will continue at first light.”

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow added that Josey, who was initially mistakenly identified as a three-year-old girl, is in “good health,” but said “the family is going through a very traumatic time right now.”

Buschow told reporters that Rivera was “presumed drowned,” explaining: “We’re going on the belief that she did go in the water, and we’ve not been able to locate her.

“This may well be a case of drowning. This is a big reservoir, it’s deep, these kinds of things happen. We don’t know all the circumstances. Investigators are working on that, getting as much information as possible.”

One of Rivera’s most recent social media posts saw her urge fans to make the most of their lives, as she wrote: “No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.”

Rivera is most famous for playing Santana Lopez on U.S. TV show Glee from 2009 to 2015.