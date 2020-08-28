AllHipHop
Big Sean Shows Off Limited-Edition 'Detroit 2' Anheuser-Busch Beer Can

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Mr. Anderson is selling exclusive merch as well.

(AllHipHop News) Last November, Big Sean explained why he was not rushing to release his fifth studio LP. The Detroit-raised spitter said, "I wanted to give myself the proper amount of time to really just deliver something that I was super proud of."

A few months later, Sean declared on social media, "2020 we back goin hard tho, f*ck all dat otha sh*t." His highly-anticipated Detroit 2 album is finally ready to hit DSPs on September 4.

Sean's upcoming project is also getting the cross-branding treatment. Yesterday, he uploaded an Instagram video and photo of an Anheuser-Busch beer can that features his face, his stage name, and his Detroit 2 album title.

Big Sean Budweiser Can

The cursive-written inscription on the limited-edition product reads, "You're the chosen one. Show the world why they made the right choice." The label also says, "The World Renowned Detroit Don Since 1998."

In addition, this week saw the 32-year-old rap star born Sean Anderson promote Detroit 2 merchandise/music bundles. His fans can purchase tees, hoodies, trucker hats, face masks, and tote bags that will include a digital download.

Recently, Hit-Boy revealed that he and Kanye West are serving as executive producers for Detroit 2. The Grammy-winning musical wiz produced Big Sean's "Deep Reverence" single featuring the late Nipsey Hussle which is set to appear on the forthcoming body of work.

"All the love n support y’all showing gave me confirmation once again to always follow my heart n gut and not listen to anyone more than myself. No such thing as losing when you do that! Hope y’all can do the same always," tweeted Big Sean on Tuesday. 

