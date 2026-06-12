Big Tigger Faces Police Investigation Over Wife’s Injuries

Big Tigger is now the named suspect in a police investigation after his wife’s injuries sparked a domestic dispute case that’s now public record.

Big Tigger is now the named suspect in a police investigation after his wife’s injuries sparked a domestic dispute case that’s now public record.

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, the Atlanta radio legend and former “Rap City” host faces allegations stemming from a May incident involving his wife, Alicia Brown.

Brown posted a viral video showing her stitched face and black eye, directly accusing Tigger’s co-host, Francesca Amiker, of being involved with her husband.

Brown sought medical treatment for her injuries before police were even contacted, and she was later transported to a hospital, though officials noted her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The documents don’t specify what triggered the alleged assault, and it’s unclear whether any arrest was made or charges were filed.

This latest development comes as Big Tigger stays silent while his co-host releases a statement denying the affair allegations, adding another layer to an already messy situation.

In public comments, Brown confirmed the affair claim, writing that she’s divorcing Big Tigger over his relationship with Amiker.

Amiker, a four-time Emmy winner who joined the V-103 morning show in May, pushed back hard with a formal statement calling the allegations “completely false” and denying she’s ever had an affair with a married man.

Big Tigger hasn’t responded publicly to any of the claims.

The situation gets more complicated when you look at Brown’s past. Online users surfaced a 2019 missing persons case involving Brown’s daughter Ailea, who was 10 years old when she vanished from Reisterstown,

Maryland. Ailea’s father, Durrell Williams, claimed he won full custody and that his daughter disappeared just before she was supposed to return to his home.

Williams stated publicly that “her mom knows exactly where she is.”

Additionally, WJLA reported that Brown was arrested in 2014 after leaving a young child in a car for eight hours while gambling at Maryland Live Casino, facing child abuse and neglect charges.

Brown hasn’t addressed any of these allegations.

Big Tigger and Brown share a son born in 2025 when the radio personality was 51 years old, meaning custody could become the next legal battleground for a man who’s been a fixture in Hip-Hop media for decades.