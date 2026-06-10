Big Tigger Stays Silent, Co-Host Releases Statement Denying Affair As Missing Daughter Case Resurfaces

Francesca Amiker denies having an affair with Big Tigger after his wife Alicia Brown posted a video of her battered face online.

Big Tigger’s co-host Francesca Amiker has officially denied affair allegations, calling claims she was involved with the Atlanta radio legend “completely false” in a written statement.

The denial came after Tigger’s wife, Alicia Brown, posted a viral video showing her stitched face and black eye, tagging Amiker as the reason her marriage was ending. Brown’s caption left nothing to interpretation: “Someone ask my husband why my face happened.”

Brown confirmed the affair allegation directly in public comments. “He is my husband actually and he asked me to respond to you,” she wrote. “Yes we are getting a divorce over his relationship with Francesca but it was not your place to tell everyone.”

Amiker had joined V-103’s Big Tigger Morning Show only weeks earlier in May, and the internet took Brown’s side almost instantly after the post went viral.

Amiker pushed back hard with a formal written statement.

“The allegations being circulated about me are completely false and do not reflect who I am or how I conduct myself,” the four-time Emmy winner said. “I have never had an affair or cheated with a married man.”

Tigger has said nothing publicly and was absent from his own show Monday morning.

As Brown’s claims spread, her own past got pulled into the conversation.

Online users surfaced a 2019 missing persons case involving Brown’s daughter Ailea, who was 10 when she vanished from Reisterstown, Maryland.

Ailea’s father, Durrell Williams, said he won full custody after a long court battle and that his daughter disappeared just before she was due back at his home. Williams stated: “Her mom knows exactly where she is.”

Separately, WJLA reported that Brown was arrested in 2014 after leaving a young child in a car for eight hours while gambling at Maryland Live Casino, facing child abuse and neglect charges. Brown hasn’t addressed any of it.

With a baby boy born just last year, a custody fight could be the next chapter for a man who’s been a fixture in Hip-Hop media for decades.

Ailea Brown’s case with the Baltimore County Police Department remains open to this day.