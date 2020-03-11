Biggie's Daughter Tyanna Blazing Her Own Path In Fashion

Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter sat down with AllHipHop to talk about her new fashion line and her plans for the future in the fashion biz.

(AllHipHop News) Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T’yanna Wallace is making a name for herself as she makes a foray into fashion.

Wallace recently launched her new clothing line, Notoriouss. She spoke with AllHipHop at her first runway show, where she confessed she's tired of being known as the daughter of the Notorious B.I.G.

The show coincided with the 23rd anniversary of the beloved "Hypnotize" rapper’s murder.

The hip-hop star, real name Christopher Wallace, was killed at age 24 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in 1997 - when T'yanna was just three years old.