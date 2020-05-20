Biggie's Debut Album "Ready To Die" Inspires Clothing Line

Fila is dropping a collection inspired by Biggie's debut album, which is 25 this year.

(AllHipHop News)The 25th anniversary of the late Notorious B.I.G'S debut album, Ready To Die, has inspired a new clothing line.

Bosses at sportswear firm Fila are set to unveil the special collection, Fila x Biggie, in honor of the landmark record's release.

It will feature six looks, including a T-shirt and visor from the Fila archives, as well as a new sneaker model.

"We created this exclusive collection to honor a groundbreaking album, artist and pop culture icon who has left a lasting impact in the music world and beyond," a statement from Louis W. Colon, the vice president of heritage and trend for Fila North America, reads.

"The era's most iconic Hip-Hop stars embraced the Fila brand, with memorable looks. In 1993, Biggie took the stage in Philadelphia wearing the T-shirt and matching visor that are part of the collaborative collection today."

Biggie, Born Christopher Wallace, the star was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles in 1997. His killer has never been found.

Meanwhile, bosses at Fila will donate a pair of children's sneakers to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation for every shoe sold from the capsule on its website.

The items will be given to children from the rapper's native Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York.