Biggie’s Son Says Man Accusing Him & Diddy Of Assault Ducked Lawsuit For Months & Now He Must Pay

C.J. Wallace said Jonathan Hay accused Diddy of forced oral sex, dodged his defamation suit and failed to erase a default ruling.

C.J. Wallace says Jonathan Hay accused Diddy of forced oral sex, then hid from the lawsuit that followed.

Wallace’s lawyers are asking a federal judge in Tampa to reject Hay’s attempt to erase a default ruling in their ugly defamation fight. The filing says Hay ducked process servers for months after making claims that tied Wallace to an alleged 2020 sexual assault involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Hay has accused Diddy of beating him, restraining him and forcing his penis into Hay’s mouth during a studio session linked to a remix project honoring The Notorious B.I.G. Hay also claimed Wallace helped set up the alleged encounter.

In another incident, Diddy supposedly pleasured himself with a shirt Biggie owned, had an orgasm and threw the drenched shirt at Hay and said, “RIP B.I.G.”

Wallace denied the claims and sued Hay for defamation. His lawyers say Hay now wants the court to clean up a mess he created by avoiding service. Ronnie Bitman and Jeremiah Reynolds, lawyers for Wallace, came out swinging in the filing.

“Jonathan Hay offers no evidence or legal authority in support of his Motion to Set Aside Clerk’s Default, falling woefully short of meeting his burden to show there is good cause to set aside the default entered against him,” the lawyers wrote.

Hay asked the court to set aside the default. He argued he was not served properly and said he was busy with California litigation and law enforcement referrals related to his claims.

Wallace’s side called that excuse weak and unsupported.

“For months, [Hay] has engaged in a deliberate pattern of concealment and evasion designed to frustrate service of process and obstruct the orderly administration of this case,” Bitman and Reynolds wrote.

The lawyers said Hay gave a false address in sworn discovery responses in another case. They also said he left that address without notice and left no forwarding address.

According to Wallace’s filing, his team made about 17 service attempts over four months. They used three process servers and a licensed private investigator before serving Hay through the Florida Secretary of State.

The filing said one property manager claimed Hay had lived at an address illegally. At another address, Hay’s daughter allegedly said he had left the state. A skip trace also found “a pattern of transience and frequent relocations,” according to Wallace’s lawyers.

“Now, having successfully been served and failing to respond, Defendant asks this Court to set aside the resulting default and reward his obstruction,” Bitman and Reynolds wrote.

The case has been messy from the start. AllHipHop previously reported that law enforcement reviewed Hay’s allegations and referred the matter to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Diddy has denied Hay’s claims in related litigation. His lawyers have argued that Hay either consented to or welcomed the alleged conduct.

Wallace’s lawyers said Hay still has not shown a real defense in the Florida case. They said his proposed answer relies on broad denials and thin claims rather than facts.

“The First Amendment defense, for example, asserts only that Defendant’s ‘statements and actions were protected activities’ without identifying what statements were made, when, to whom, or in what context,” Bitman and Reynolds wrote.

Diddy remains in federal custody as the civil fight continues. He is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after his conviction on two prostitution-related counts. He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.