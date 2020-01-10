AllHipHop
Login

Bill Cosby Appeals Sexual Assault Conviction

AllHipHop Staff
by

Incarcerated comedian Bill Cosby is asking a court in Pennsylvania to reconsider his conviction.

AllHipHop News) Incarcerated comedian Bill Cosby is asking judges at the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to consider his latest appeal against his sex assault conviction.

The disgraced actor was jailed in 2018 after he was found guilty of drugging and raping Temple University staff member Andrea Constand.

He was sentenced to serve three-to-10 years behind bars, but Cosby has repeatedly tried and failed to have the conviction overturned, with Pennsylvania Superior Court judges unanimously shooting down claims last month suggesting the 82 year old did not receive a fair trial.

They also dismissed complaints that the Pennsylvania judge overseeing the trial should not have allowed five women to take the stand, and testify about being abused by Cosby, in a bid to prove he was a serial sexual predator.

On Thursday, his lawyers filed a new motion with officials at the state’s highest court, calling on them to review the Superior Court judges’ December decision, insisting they had been wrong to uphold his conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

In the court papers, his representatives blame the rise of the #MeToo movement for what they believe to be a bias in his case, which was taken to trial during a period of “public panic” amid the numerous exposes outing stars like Cosby and Harvey Weinstein as alleged sexual predators.

Addressing the latest developments, Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, explained the actor’s lawyers wanted court authorities “to review his case to consider the vital important questions about the impact of #MeToo hysteria” on the principles of the criminal justice system, reports The New York Times.

Cosby has always maintained his innocence, insisting the sex was consensual.

Comments
50 Cent Trashes Nick Cannon And Ends Feud On Eminem's Behalf
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Teen Shot By Obie Trice Says Rapper Is Dangerous When Drunk
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Jussie Smollett Officially Booted From "Empire" For Good
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBSuccess is just not enough for some people,I would be happy with a hit tv show..
Rapper Charged For Shooting Out Street Lights In Viral Video
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinIt's 2020, a New Year & a New Decade hopefully these STUPID ASS NIGGAZ will wise the fuck up!!!
CeeLo Green, Styles P, Joseline Hernandez & More Join 'Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkDamn styles p jumped into this reality TV bullshit. Smh
Trouble Accused Of Violent Wig Snatching Assault
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Nawfside
NawfsideThis nigga name is "Trouble" what do you expect?
Google Ordered To Turn Over Jussie Smollett's Data To A Special Prosecutor
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/selena-gomez-rare/
Lecrae's "Get Back Right" Selected For NFL's "Song Of The Season" Series
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
melexchi
melexchicheck out this post https://thenaijainfo.com/top-10-richest-musician-in-the-world-2020/
T.I. Agrees With Iran, Disses Trump And Sparks Huge Debate
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
12
Last Reply· by
Papicito
PapicitoBecause u are just as ignorant as him. Iranians hate black people. That's a FACT
Kanye West, Common, John Legend & More Buy Out Theaters For Free Screenings Of 'Just Mercy'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDWhere can we see it? At the theatres they are buying out I mean