Bill Cosby Appeals Sexual Assault Conviction

AllHipHop News) Incarcerated comedian Bill Cosby is asking judges at the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to consider his latest appeal against his sex assault conviction.

The disgraced actor was jailed in 2018 after he was found guilty of drugging and raping Temple University staff member Andrea Constand.

He was sentenced to serve three-to-10 years behind bars, but Cosby has repeatedly tried and failed to have the conviction overturned, with Pennsylvania Superior Court judges unanimously shooting down claims last month suggesting the 82 year old did not receive a fair trial.

They also dismissed complaints that the Pennsylvania judge overseeing the trial should not have allowed five women to take the stand, and testify about being abused by Cosby, in a bid to prove he was a serial sexual predator.

On Thursday, his lawyers filed a new motion with officials at the state’s highest court, calling on them to review the Superior Court judges’ December decision, insisting they had been wrong to uphold his conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

In the court papers, his representatives blame the rise of the #MeToo movement for what they believe to be a bias in his case, which was taken to trial during a period of “public panic” amid the numerous exposes outing stars like Cosby and Harvey Weinstein as alleged sexual predators.

Addressing the latest developments, Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, explained the actor’s lawyers wanted court authorities “to review his case to consider the vital important questions about the impact of #MeToo hysteria” on the principles of the criminal justice system, reports The New York Times.

Cosby has always maintained his innocence, insisting the sex was consensual.