Bill Cosby Calls Eddie Murphy A "Coon" Over SNL Snub

(AllHipHop News) A spokesperson for disgraced actor Bill Cosby hit out at Eddie Murphy after he targeted the star during his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

During his monologue, Murphy aimed Cosby, poking fun at "The Cosby Show" star, who is currently in prison for sexual assault, over his criticism of the comedian's 1987 special "Eddie Murphy Raw."

"If you had told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad, and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet," the father of 10 said. "Who is America's dad now?"

Cosby long ago claimed the title "America's Dad" and attracted widespread criticism with a bizarre Father's Day tweet in June in which he once again invoked it, writing: "Hey, Hey, Hey...It's America's Dad..."

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's PR representative, said in a statement on Sunday: "It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby.

"One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave," he continued. '

"Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming clickbait."

He added: "Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together."

Despite the criticism, Murphy's return to the popular comedy sketch show for the first time in 35 years, alongside famous pals Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Tracy Morgan, and musical guest Lizzo, scored the long-running series' its highest ratings in two years.