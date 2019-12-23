AllHipHop
Login

Bill Cosby Calls Eddie Murphy A "Coon" Over SNL Snub

AllHipHop Staff
by

Eddie Murphy's jokes on Bill Cosby didn't over well with the imprisoned comedian.

(AllHipHop News) A spokesperson for disgraced actor Bill Cosby hit out at Eddie Murphy after he targeted the star during his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

During his monologue, Murphy aimed Cosby, poking fun at "The Cosby Show" star, who is currently in prison for sexual assault, over his criticism of the comedian's 1987 special "Eddie Murphy Raw."

"If you had told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad, and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet," the father of 10 said. "Who is America's dad now?"

Cosby long ago claimed the title "America's Dad" and attracted widespread criticism with a bizarre Father's Day tweet in June in which he once again invoked it, writing: "Hey, Hey, Hey...It's America's Dad..."

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's PR representative, said in a statement on Sunday: "It is sad that Mr. Murphy would take this glorious moment of returning to SNL and make disparaging remarks against Mr. Cosby.

"One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave," he continued. '

"Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming clickbait."

He added: "Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation, in order to discuss how we can use our collective platforms to enhance Black people rather than bringing all of us down together."

Despite the criticism, Murphy's return to the popular comedy sketch show for the first time in 35 years, alongside famous pals Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Tracy Morgan, and musical guest Lizzo, scored the long-running series' its highest ratings in two years.

Comments
50 Cent Drops $100K To Send Son On Toys-'R'-Us Shopping Spree For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
9
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/music/sa-songs/
EXCLUSIVE: Salt-N-Pepa Settle Legal War With Spinderella
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
4
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/ceega-meropa-162-mp3-download/
Kids Book Company Claims Jay-Z Took "99 Problems" From Ice-T; Wants Lawsuit Dismissed
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Damon Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Robbing Him And Enslaving Roc Nation Employees
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinI've posted & said this numerous times, Dame Dash is 50/50. 50% of what he says is Powerful & Motivational the other 50%…
Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Michael Rubin & More Host Holiday Shopping Spree For Kids
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUGood Look Meek, Grown Man Moves... FR, FR!
Blueface Apologizes To Woman Caught Up In Chain-Snatcher's Beat Down
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Ordered To Forfeit Cash From Drug Deal
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
Comment
Kanye West Debuts "Mary" Opera In New York With Major Tweaks
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Feds Worried R. Kelly Planning To Target Victims From Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
11
Last Reply· by
Love kellz
Love kellzExactly i would think there was some scamming and bribery going on on someones end and it sure aint kelly....that lawyor…
Smino Drops 'High 4 Da Highladays' Two-Pack
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment