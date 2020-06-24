AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bill Cosby Could Be Getting Out Of Prison; Thanks Black Lives Matter

AllHipHop Staff

Bill Cosby won a huge victory in a Pennsylvania court now that his appeal will be heard.

(AllHipHop News) Pennsylvania Supreme Court judges have given incarcerated Bill Cosby a glimmer of hope by agreeing to hear his sexual assault conviction appeal.

The disgraced actor was sentenced to three-to-10 years behind bars in 2018 after he was found guilty of drugging and raping Temple University staff member Andrea Constand.

Cosby has repeatedly tried and failed to have the conviction overturned, arguing he did not receive a fair trial.

In January, Cosby's attorneys filed a new motion with officials at the state's highest court, calling on them to review a December decision handed down by Pennsylvania Superior Court judges to uphold his conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

"I sincerely thank the State Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for agreeing to review my appeal & overturn the racial corruption of the DA & Judge," Bill Cosby said in a statement. "I thank Black Lives Matter for seeking justice for the injustice. To my bride, Camille, I love you forever & thank you, thank you & thank you."

Now authorities at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court have chosen to hear the embattled comedian's appeal, in which he maintains the trial judge should not have allowed five women to testify about their separate abuse allegations against Cosby, as part of prosecutors' bid to prove he was a serial sexual predator.

Supreme Court officials will also examine a previous deal Cosby had with a former prosecutor at the Montgomery County District Attorney's office, who agreed not to bring criminal charges - a promise the 82-year-old funnyman claims he relied upon when giving testimony in Constand's civil suit.

His deposition, which included a confession about obtaining quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with, was eventually used against him to secure his conviction at trial.

After the appeal news emerged on Tuesday, Cosby's representative revealed the actor was "extremely thankful" to the court judges for granting him an opportunity to fight the case, reports Variety.

"As we have all stated, the false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him - it's about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America," the spokesperson added. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Yachty Responds To Reports He Crashed His Ferrari

The Georgia-based rapper is said to be okay.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ToAndFro

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Dsse

Will Smith Faces Lawsuit Over ‘King Richard’ Biopic About Venus & Serena Williams’ Father

The litigants are calling for "an injunction requiring all profits for any project using the Richard Williams Rights to be placed in trust for Plaintiffs’ benefit.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Diddy's Revolt Network Fires Back At Eminem

The media company says it wants to focus back on "our" movement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

T.I. To Help Present “Business Of Trap Music” At Clark Atlanta University

The man behind the Trap Music Museum is taking his talents to an HBCU in ATL.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

Teyana Taylor Talks Recruiting Erykah Badu For "Lowkey" & Addresses Racism

The NYC singer-songwriter released 'The Album' on Juneteenth.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Stevie Wonder Offers Up The Solution To Get Rid Of President Trump Once and For All

Stevie Wonder is fed up with President Trump and he's telling his millions of fans to do something about it!

AllHipHop Staff

Jay-Z's Tidal & Diddy's Revolt Pull ‘Drink Champs’ Segment Featuring Russell Simmons

Sil Lai Abrams, Marc Lamont Hill, N.O.R.E., and Talib Kweli address the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

Kodak Black Loses Appeal Of 46-Month Sentence For Trying To Buy Guns

Looks like rap star Kodak Black is going to have to serve out his full 46-month prison sentence, after he lost an appeal of his conviction last week.

Kershaw St. Jawnson