AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bill Cosby Rep Says Weinstein Verdict Is A "Sad Day" In America

AllHipHop Staff

Imprisoned comedian Bill Cosby's spokesman is speaking out in support of Harvey Weinstein, who was just convicted of rape.

(AllHipHop News) Bill Cosby has hit out at Harvey Weinstein’s conviction on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape, insisting there was a “lack” of due process in the disgraced movie mogul’s trial.

Following the trial’s conclusion in Manhattan, New York City, on Monday (February 24th), Weinstein was remanded into custody and now faces up to 29 years in prison on the felony charges.

Taking to Instagram, Cosby, who is currently serving a 10-year jail sentence in a high-security prison after being convicted of three counts of sexual assault, hit out at the result through his publicist Andrew Wyatt.

“This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion,” he wrote. “There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial. Also, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending the jurors back to deliberate, after they were hung on many of the counts.

“Here’s the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men…Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process?”

He added: “Lastly, if the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky (White women), I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves. This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System.”

He ended with the hashtags:

“#FreeBillCosby#FarFromFinished#DueProcess#JusticeReform.”

Former Miramax boss Weinstein is facing a potential sentence of over 25 years behind bars. He will be sentenced on March 11th.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Juelz Santana Celebrates One-Year Of Incarceration With New Album

Juelz Santana took to Twitter to commemorate his 1st anniversary locked up after getting caught with a loaded gun at an airport in New Jersey.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JDD

Styles P Gets Very Angry During Lie Detector Test On "Marriage Boot Camp"

The couple is getting therapy after experiencing tough times since losing their daughter Tai to suicide almost five years ago.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Remdulla1037

Tory Lanez Announces His Final Interscope Project 'New Toronto 3'

After dropping the fifth 'Chixtape' installment last year, Daystar is returning to another one of his music series.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kobe Bryant's Wife Sues Over Deadly Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's wife is going after the owners of the helicopter that crashed and killed the NBA superstar and their daughter Gianna.

AllHipHop Staff

LL Cool J Says He Stopped Kobe Bryant From Dropping Gangsta Rap Album

LL Cool J says that when Kobe Bryant put down the basketball and picked up the mic he was attracted to gangsta rap!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade's Daughter And Checks Homophobes

Cardi B aggressively defended Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya, who is in the process of transitioning from male to female.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

Royce Da 5'9" Hopes To Help The Next Generation With ‘The Allegory’ Album

Nearly every track on the project was produced by Nickel Nine.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hints At Dropping 'A Boogie Vs Artist' Project Before Going "Ghost"

The "Numbers" rhymer is working on new tunes.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Posts Meme About R. Kelly & Dwyane Wade's Transgender Daughter

Fiddy is back to his old ways on the Gram.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

KINGMufasa