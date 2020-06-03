AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Bill Cosby Supports Black Lives Matter In Post From Prison

AllHipHop Staff

Imprisoned comedian Bill Cosby just dropped a post addressing the tense racial situation in America and how has it impacted him personally.

(AllHipHop News) Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby has weighed in on the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death by remembering his murdered son from behind bars.

The imprisoned actor, who is serving three to 10 years for sexual assault in Pennsylvania, took to his social media channels on Tuesday to share his thoughts on Floyd's passing in Minnesota on May 25, the latest in a long line of African-Americans who have lost their lives after instances of police brutality.

In a lengthy post, Cosby insisted he could relate to feelings of "pain" and "helplessness" as a parent who had lost their child to "racial hatred" - even though there was no mention of race as a motive when 18-year-old Ukrainian immigrant Mikhail Markhasev was convicted of shooting Ennis Cosby in his car as part of a failed robbery attempt in Los Angeles in 1997.

"When I think about George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other Black people murdered by Racial Hatred, I could not help but think about my son, Ennis, who was also brutally murdered," Cosby began.

"Before Racial Hatred shot our beloved Ennis in the head and abruptly ended his life, this raging inferno of Racial Hatred stated, 'Die N##GER' before he pulled the trigger. I understand the pain; I understand the helplessness; and I, too, understand that NO parent has willingly filled out an application to become a member of the ‘My Child Was Murdered by Racial Hatred’ club."

Cosby went on to attack members of "the 'establishment'" for creating "this Prison of Racism In America" and called on police officers to put down their protective gear and weapons and join activists demanding justice for Floyd and other victims of excessive force.

"Come On People! Let’s not squander a golden opportunity — officers - remove your tactical gear, remove your guns, put on the Full Armor of GOD, and march with the people whom you have made your enemy," he continued.

"I will continue to pray that GOD provide the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other Black people murdered by Racial Hatred with wisdom, understanding, and peace during these difficult times. Please be mindful and be safe."

He concluded his Instagram post by adding the "#BlackLivesMatter" hashtag, as well as another promoting his own release - "#FreeBillCosby" - as he claimed he was "#FarFromFinished."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

KTLA Reporter Apologizes To Cardi B For Misrepresenting Her Comments About Protesting

Doug Kolk acknowledged his mistake on the air and on social media.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ahamedovi

Jay-Z & Roc Nation Take Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Dedicated To George Floyd

Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, Tamika Mallory, Michael Eric Dyson, Eboni K. Williams, and more signed the message.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Game's Publishing Seized; eOne Gets Subpoenaed Over $7.1 Million Judgment

Game's royalties are now being diverted to the woman who won a $7 million judgment against the rap star.

Nolan Strong

by

ChromeRadioLive

Tokyo Jetz Sobs Over Insensitive George Floyd Joke

Tokyo Jetz clowned George Floyd's death and now she's begging her fans for forgiveness.

Mike Winslow

by

Noname

Common, John Legend Demand Police Departments Be Defunded

Rap star Common and R&B singer John Legend are among the celebrities supporting a petition to defund the police to use the money for health care and other services.

AllHipHop Staff

by

gurleen kaur

The Weeknd Calls Out Record Labels Demands Donation To The Cause

Canadian singer The Weeknd has already pledged a total of $500,000 to help activists in the United States and he's calling out record labels for being silent.

AllHipHop Staff

Listen To Big Sean's Powerful Speech About Black Oppression

Big Sean pledges to support to Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

Killer Mike Reacts To White People Learning About Anti-Racism From Jane Elliott Videos

The Run The Jewels emcee encouraged America and the world to discover how to deal with implicit racial bias.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ahamedovi

Bhad Bhabie Supports Black Lives Matter From Rehab

Bhad Bhabie is only seventeen, and she's taking the extraordinary step to clean up, by going to rehab.

AllHipHop Staff

SZA Frustrated After Being Mistaken As A Riot Causing Looter

SZA took to social media to describe two racially-motivated incidents over the weekend which left her jarred.

AllHipHop Staff