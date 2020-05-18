Billboard Investigating Bot Activity As Tekashi 6ix9ine Fumes Over Charts

Tekashi 6ix9ine is in a new beef, with Billboard, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and her manager Scooter Braun.

(AllHipHop News) Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, has jumped on the singer's lengthy attack on Billboard Hot 100 chart rival Tekashi 6ix9ine after he suggested she and Justin Bieber didn't deserve to be number one.

The rapper, who bowed at three on the new countdown with "Gooba," accused the pop pair of buying their way to the top of the countdown, prompting Ariana Grande to issue a long statement shooting down his claims and urging Tekashi to be "humble" and "be grateful you’re even here."

Her response prompted a comeback from the rap star, who added: "I don't want you to think that I'm coming at you. I'm not saying you're not talented, I'm not saying you can't sing. You're a beautiful singer, you just don't understand my pain."

He had previously told fans in a video that he had learned the same credit card had been used to buy multiple copies of Bieber and Grande's duet.

And now Scooter Braun has joined the feud, offering Tekashi a lesson in how the chart works:

"Only domestic streams are counted for a domestic chart. If someone is counting their total they aren’t counting correctly... We never disclose our sales until end of week. That is called strategy and is and always has been our policy... Nielsen (chart compilers) and billboard rules state clearly one credit card can only buy max 4 copies. Anything above that the entire amount gets thrown out. They review that. All must be confirmed. Which it was."

Scooter confirms there was an investigation surrounding this week's charts, but adds: "it was into a video that had 6 times the amount of paid bot activity than the normal video. That video was not ours."

He added: "Ariana thank you for being so humble. Others should do the same."

Scooter Braun also made it clear he is "proud" of Grande and fellow charge Bieber's latest chart achievement, adding, "honored to stand with you always".

Justin also responded to 6ix9ine's claims on social media, adding: "He said 30k was bought with 6 credit cards but that is a lie. The rules are clear one credit card can buy max 4 copies. Anything over that the entire amount gets thrown out.

"Nielsen (chart compilers) company checks this and found all our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don't discredit our fan base with false info."

He also ripped in to the rapper for failing to mention he's part of the song in his initial attack on Grande, adding: "If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song."