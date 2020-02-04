Billie Eilish Defends Drake Against Accusations Of Underage Grooming

(AllHipHop News) Over the last several years, there have been sections of the Internet that believe Drake could be priming young female stars in an explicit way. The rumors began in 2018 when then-14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown admitted she and Drake send "I miss you" texts to each other.

The OVO frontman faced even more side-eyes when then-17-year-old singer Billie Eilish talked about how she also converses with the 33-year-old. During a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish said, "Drake is like the nicest dude I've ever spoken to. I mean I've only like texted him, but he's so nice."

Eilish was asked about her friendship with Drake in a new cover story for Vogue magazine. The 5-time Grammy winner defended her text message communication with the "God's Plan" rapper.

"A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about," said Eilish. "Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f*ck is that sh*t?"

Some individuals have also pointed out that Drake allegedly dated then-18-year-old model Bella Harris after first meeting her when she was 16. He also allegedly dated then-18-year-old model Hailey Baldwin after meeting her when she was 14.

Plus, Drake's More Life song "Teenage Fever" received more scrutiny following the concerns about his supposed attraction to young women. The Canadian born Aubrey Graham has not publicly addressed the accusations of grooming, which is the practice of establishing an emotional connection with underage minors with the intent of eventually establishing a sexual relationship with them.