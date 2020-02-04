AllHipHop
Login

Billie Eilish Defends Drake Against Accusations Of Underage Grooming

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The teenage "Bad Guy" singer suggests there is nothing "creepy" about her friendship with the 33-year-old musician.

(AllHipHop News) Over the last several years, there have been sections of the Internet that believe Drake could be priming young female stars in an explicit way. The rumors began in 2018 when then-14-year-old Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown admitted she and Drake send "I miss you" texts to each other.

The OVO frontman faced even more side-eyes when then-17-year-old singer Billie Eilish talked about how she also converses with the 33-year-old. During a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish said, "Drake is like the nicest dude I've ever spoken to. I mean I've only like texted him, but he's so nice."

Eilish was asked about her friendship with Drake in a new cover story for Vogue magazine. The 5-time Grammy winner defended her text message communication with the "God's Plan" rapper.

"A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about," said Eilish. "Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f*ck is that sh*t?"

Some individuals have also pointed out that Drake allegedly dated then-18-year-old model Bella Harris after first meeting her when she was 16. He also allegedly dated then-18-year-old model Hailey Baldwin after meeting her when she was 14. 

Plus, Drake's More Life song "Teenage Fever" received more scrutiny following the concerns about his supposed attraction to young women. The Canadian born Aubrey Graham has not publicly addressed the accusations of grooming, which is the practice of establishing an emotional connection with underage minors with the intent of eventually establishing a sexual relationship with them.

Comments
Mo’Nique Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons & Harvey Weinstein Accusations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUOprah needs to be consistently fair across the board or else stay out of that shitz...
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Olivia Kumm
Olivia KummIt`s really beutiful!
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
12
Last Reply· by
Jtprbdsl
JtprbdslWho tf idk if ur talkin shit but Juice didn't steal a mother fucking thing yellowcard or whatever just wants money and…
Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
liano
lianointeresting ==>> https://pastquestionmummy.com/
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Face Backlash For Sitting During The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYeah double agent for certain. It's essentially a snake-move, but its been often said that Jay is a snake dude.. Not…
Find Out Which Hip Hop Superstar Dressed As The Robot On 'The Masked Singer'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneThat fucking show is one of the worst pieces of shit to ever get aired. We had Lindsay Lohan as a judge on our version…
Are Megan Thee Stallion & G-Eazy Dating?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUDamn That Girl Get Around.... SMH that's not a really good look for any woman... I know its a double standard. Life…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Rumors She's In A Relationship With G-Eazy
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Cardi B Discusses The Status Of Her Sophomore Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment