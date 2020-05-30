Birdman And Slim Cover Rent For Tentants in New Orleans

Birdman and Slim have teamed up to help pay the rent of residents' in New Orleans during the pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Rap mogul Bryan "Birdman" Williams is continuing to give back to the community in his native New Orleans, Louisiana by helping to cover rent payments for June for financially-strapped tenants.

The Cash Money Records boss is working with his brother and label co-founder Ronald 'Slim' Williams to support the Forward Together New Orleans (FTNO) non-profit, pledging more than $225,000 to aid hundreds of residents facing tough times amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They had previously offered to cover rent for the month of May for those in need, and the siblings insist philanthropy is at the heart of their business, because they owe their success to their hometown fans.

"The legacy of Cash Money belongs to the city of New Orleans," Birdman states to Variety.com. "There's nothing more important to us than giving back to the brothers and sisters who live on those same streets we grew up on - from musicians to service workers to everyday working families. That's what this label was always about."

Slim adds, "New Orleans made us and is part of who we are. We are devastated that this pandemic is hitting our community there so hard and we are committed to doing what we can to help now and in the long term."