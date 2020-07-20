Birdman & Lil Wayne Tease Making A Sequel  To 'Like Father, Like Son' Album

Baby and Weezy could be creating part two to the southern Hip Hop classic.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne and the rest of the Hot Boys rap group helped Cash Money Records become the entertainment powerhouse it is today. There was a period where Wayne actually sued the record label, but the music superstar has since reconciled with Cash Money co-founder Bryan "Birdman" Williams.

On the season finale of Apple Music's Young Money Radio, Wayne spoke to Birdman. During the conversation, the 51-year-old New Orleans native informed his longtime protégé that he wants to reunite for another full-length project.

"I would like to do a Like Father, Like Son two," Birdman told Weezy. The Young Money frontman replied, "Man, come on. You ain't got to ask. Come on, man, that was not a question."

Wayne added, "You know I'm going to send you six joints for you to put the verses to them. You know how I do." Birdman said, "I'm done rapping. Rapping ain't for me no more, I'm done with that sh*t. I like to make rappers, that's what I do... I just want it to be my little farewell thing."

The original Like Father, Like Son came out in 2006. Rick Ross, T-Pain, Fat Joe, and Tha Dogg Pound were guest features on the LP. Birdman and Wayne dropped the singles "Stuntin' Like My Daddy" and "Leather So Soft" from the collaborative studio album.