Birdman Pays The Rent For Hundreds Of New Orleans Residents

Everyone is hurting and Cash Money Records has stepped up to give back to the neighborhood that shaped its owners, Bryan and Slim Williams.

(AllHipHop News) Cash Money’s Bryan "Birdman" Williams has a heart made out of platinum.

The Big Tymer has made one of the most thoughtful gestures that someone could make during these tough times. He has offered to pay the rent for some folk hit hard by the devasting coronavirus pandemic.

So many people have lost their jobs over the last two months, and if you consider how deadly COVID-19 has been in New Orleans — the impact will be felt for years as children are left parentless, people will have irreconcilable injuries from being sick and hundreds face homelessness.

Yet Birdman ain’t just gonna sit in his plush mansion with solid gold gates and bedazzling jeweled walkways and have pity on the poor and wretched. He instead cracked open his safe and will pay the rent for the entire month of May for those who reside in the neighborhood he grew up in.

In an Instagram, featuring he and his brother, Slim, Williams captioned:

“I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward.”

He further thanked those supporting him in this quest:

“I would like HANO to support us on accomplishin this and @q93fm I also spoke with @theuptownangela to help me put this togather I would like our mayor @mayorcantrell help support this cause also wanna thank all hospital on front line Risking they life to save lives I wanna thanks everybody that wrk with tha Gladys and Johnny foundation..."

The 3rd Ward is one of the most destitute areas in the country. Salute to you Birdman for helping the town that raised you.