AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Birdman Pays The Rent For Hundreds Of New Orleans Residents

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Everyone is hurting and Cash Money Records has stepped up to give back to the neighborhood that shaped its owners, Bryan and Slim Williams.

(AllHipHop News) Cash Money’s Bryan "Birdman" Williams has a heart made out of platinum.

The Big Tymer has made one of the most thoughtful gestures that someone could make during these tough times. He has offered to pay the rent for some folk hit hard by the devasting coronavirus pandemic.

So many people have lost their jobs over the last two months, and if you consider how deadly COVID-19 has been in New Orleans — the impact will be felt for years as children are left parentless, people will have irreconcilable injuries from being sick and hundreds face homelessness.

Yet Birdman ain’t just gonna sit in his plush mansion with solid gold gates and bedazzling jeweled walkways and have pity on the poor and wretched. He instead cracked open his safe and will pay the rent for the entire month of May for those who reside in the neighborhood he grew up in.

In an Instagram, featuring he and his brother, Slim, Williams captioned:

“I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward.”

He further thanked those supporting him in this quest:

“I would like HANO to support us on accomplishin this and @q93fm I also spoke with @theuptownangela to help me put this togather I would like our mayor @mayorcantrell help support this cause also wanna thank all hospital on front line Risking they life to save lives I wanna thanks everybody that wrk with tha Gladys and Johnny foundation..."

The 3rd Ward is one of the most destitute areas in the country. Salute to you Birdman for helping the town that raised you.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Declares "Health Over Capitalism" In Response To Businesses Reopening In Georgia During COVID-19 Pandemic

The state's governor admits more people will get sick because of his decision.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

$hydawgWindycity

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

Doja Cat Addresses Calling Certain Nicki Minaj Stans “Scum” & “Immature”

“I'm the biggest Nicki Minaj fan.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

power_720

French Montana Responds To Getting Dragged For Saying He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

Who do you think would win in a hits-versus-hits battle on IG?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's Is Too Dangerous To Release From Jail, Even In A Pandemic!

R. Kelly's attempt to terrorize witnesses have backfired in the worst possible way, and now he's the one scared for his life after a judge ruled he must stay in prison as the coronavirus spreads.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

NBA YoungBoy Plans To Stop Releasing More Music Until He's In A "Better Situation"

The 20-year-old southerner tweeted about suicide three days ago.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

NegroPeligro

Wale Addresses Racial Inequality With “Sue Me” Short Film Starring Lucas Hedges

Watch the DMV native’s reimagining of American society.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott Makes Fortnite Debut With The Astronomical Experience

Travis Scott's new venture pushes him passed the rest, as he shows fans why he is considered a marketing genius.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The People vs. Pop Smoke: Feds Drop All Charges Against Brooklyn Rapper

Pop Smoke left a hole in the community's heart and a gap in the feds' car theft case.

Kershaw St. Jawnson