Birdman, Young Thug Struck Deals With Prosecutors, Says Lil Wayne's Injured Bus Driver

Fatima Barrie

Lil Wayne’s bus driver suspects Birdman and Young Thug made secret deals in a 2015 shooting, which left the rap star's bus riddled with bullets in Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) The bus driver involved in Lil Wayne’s 2015 bus shooting believes Birdman and Young Thug may have struck secret deals with prosecutors.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the bus driver, whose real name is Alvin Lewis, thinks it’s strange that Cobb County, Georgia prosecutors named Birdman and Young Thug as co-conspirators in the alleged shooter’s indictment, but “not bring any charges against them.”

Lewis claims Jimmy "Peewee Roscoe" Winfrey threatened to “spray” the bus on April 26th, 2015, after a dispute at Compound nightclub, shortly after Lil Wayne hopped off the stage.

Police busted Peewee Roscoe for shooting up the bus as it traveled along Interstate 285. Peewee was eventually hit with a 10-year sentence, but his conviction was overturned in 2018.

Lewis claims that there are phone call records, recorded conversations, payment promises and of course, Peewee Roscoe's confession, that serves as evidence.

Alvin Lewis claims the proof shows the rappers worked together to avoid charges against them.

Lewis says the bus shooting left him with spinal cord injuries, rotator cuff injuries, and psychological damage.

Alvin Lewis is asking the judge in the case to have the Cobb County D.A.’s Office to turn over information related to the secret deals.

